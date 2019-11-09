‘Wheel of Fortune’ host Pat Sajak undergoes emergency surgery

CLEVELAND, Ohio (WOIO) - “Wheel of Fortune” tweeted out a bittersweet announcement regarding their 73-year-old host, Pat Sajak, on Friday.
Sajak had to undergo emergency surgery to correct a blocked intestine, leading to the cancellation of Thursday’s taping, according to the show’s representatives.
Thankfully, show representatives confirmed Sajak’s procedure was a success, and he is “resting comfortably and looking forward to getting back to work."
Taping reportedly resumed on Friday with Vanna White stepping in as the host.
