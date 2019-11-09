18 year old killed, suspect entered his home and shot him

CLEVELAND, Ohio (WOIO) - Early Saturday morning an 18-year-old man lost his life after a suspect entered his residence and shot him.
At approximately 4:33 a.m., officers responded to 4313 E.175th Street for a man who had been shot.
Officers found the victim with a gunshot wound. EMS arrived and pronounced the victim deceased on scene.
Cleveland police have not identified the victim. However, the Cuyahoga County Coroner’s Office website identified 18-year-old Samuel Peterson’s place of death as 4313 East 175th Street, the same location as police reported the shooting in a press release Saturday afternoon.
Police learned that the suspect or suspects entered the residence and shot the victim.
The suspect then left the scene.
Members of the Homicide Unit and CSRU responded. This incident remains under investigation. Anyone with information is asked to contact investigators at 216-623-5464
