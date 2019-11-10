LeBron James speaks out on Chase Young suspension

CLEVELAND, Ohio (WOIO) - Ohio State star Chase Young has been suspended after accepting a loan from a family friend last year.
It is not known how long he is suspended for as of yet.
Buckeyes spokesperson Jerry Emig called ESPN’s report Saturday morning incorrect after the Buckeyes win over Maryland, where they said Ohio State expects Young to be suspended for four games.
Young borrowed money from a family friend to fly his girlfriend to California for the Rose Bowl and repaid the loan in April.
Lakers superstar LeBron James spoke out about the suspension Saturday afternoon.
