Police: Homeless man stabbed to death inside Mississippi church

JACKSON, Miss. (WLBT) - The Jackson Police Department is investigating a deadly stabbing.
The incident happened at Alta Woods United Methodist Church before 7 a.m. Sunday morning.
According to police, a man suffered wounds to the upper body after a fight with another man.
He would later die at the scene.
The victim is a 60-year-old black male whose name has not yet been released.
After the stabbing, the suspect ran away from the scene.
Police describe the suspect as a black male of medium build who was last seen wearing a two-toned hooded top and dark colored pants.
Both the victim and the suspect are believed to be homeless.
They were being served food at the church when the fight began.
Anyone with information about the suspect or the suspect’s location is asked to call Crime Stoppers at 601-355-TIPS (8477).
