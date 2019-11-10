Winter Storm Watch issued for multiple Northeast Ohio counties

CLEVELAND, Ohio (WOIO) - The 19 First Alert Weather team has already issued a First Alert Weather Day for Monday and Tuesday, but the National Weather Service has also issued their own warning for multiple Northeast Ohio counties.
The National Weather Service has issued a Winter Storm Warning for Ashtabula, Cuyahoga, Geauga and Lake counties for Monday and Monday night.
However, winter weather is expected Monday into Wednesday Morning.
Precipitation will overspread the area on Monday as low pressure tracks northeast up the Ohio Valley. Precipitation will transition to snow earlier in the day in Northwest Ohio as cooler air is wrapped into the back of the system.
As the system continues eastward, remaining areas will transition to snow on Monday evening.
Several inches of snow are expected across Northeast Ohio Monday night.
By Tuesday, lake effect snows will develop across the primary snowbelt region.
Lake effect snow may be heavy at times and will continue into Wednesday morning before flow shifts any lingering bands out over Lake Erie. Snowfall in excess of 8 inches are possible.
The highest accumulations will be focused where lake effect bands persist, especially in Cuyahoga, Lake, Geauga, Ashtabula Inland and Ashtabula Lakeshore counties.
The National Weather Service also warns that record-breaking temperatures are possible to drop on Tuesday and Wednesday on top of the snowfall.
Temperatures will fall into the upper 20s Monday night and remain nearly steady on Tuesday.
Temperatures will fall into the upper teens by Wednesday morning.
Winds will be out of the north and northwest at 10 to 15 mph with gusts to 25 mph, especially closer to Lake Erie.
