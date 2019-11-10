Wintery mix on the way, today temps may top out near 50

CLEVELAND, Ohio (WOIO) - Today gets underway with partly sunny skies before becoming increasingly more cloudy.
Highs will top near 50 and late afternoon rain will begin to show up.
We bottom out on Sunday night in the mid 30s with little or no temperature rebound on Veterans Day as a wintry mix arrives pre-dawn and sticks around throughout the day eventually changing to snow.
Monday night into Tuesday will be snowy, windy and cold with temperatures only in the 20s to around 30.
Wednesday will be cold as well with a little lake effect snow possible east of Cleveland during the morning.
