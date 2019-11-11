Big bucks needed if you’re thinking about a ticket for the Browns/Steelers game Thursday night

CLEVELAND, Ohio (WOIO) -It’s rivalry week in Cleveland and tickets being sold on the secondary market for Thursday night’s Browns and Steelers game are going for big bucks.
At the time of this article, Vividseats had a few hundred tickets for sale starting at $66, and all the way up to $550.
The average cost of a ticket is $193 on Vividseats, making it the second highest in-demand ticket for a Browns home game this season.
The most in-demand ticket was for the season opener, at home against the Tennessee Titans when preseason aspirations were through the roof.
Top 5 Most In-Demand Browns Home Games In 2019:
- 9/8 – Titans at Browns $200
- 11/14 – Steelers at Browns: $193
- 10/13 – Seahawks at Browns: $192
- 9/22 – Rams at Browns: $187
- 11/10 – Bills at Browns: $142
At $193, that ticket is only the fourth most in-demand when looking at tickets for both home and away games.
The highest demand for a ticket to watch the Browns was when they took on the Patriots in New England at an average cost of $459.
Top 5 Most In-Demand Browns Games In 2019:
Ranking determined by the average cost of a ticket sold
- 10/27 – Browns at Patriots: $459
- 11/3 – Browns at Broncos: $212
- 9/8 – Titans at Browns $200
- 11/14 – Steelers at Browns: $193
- 10/13 – Seahawks at Browns: $192
Copyright 2019 WOIO. All rights reserved.