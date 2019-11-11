Cleveland Browns WR Rashard Higgins said he dreamed of scoring in game against Buffalo Bills

CLEVELAND, Ohio (WOIO) - Dreams do come true for Rashard “Hollywood” Higgins.
The Cleveland Browns wide receiver said he dreamed of scoring a touchdown in Sunday’s game at home against the Buffalo Bills.
I told Odell the whole day that I had a dream that I scored," Higgins said. "I didn’t say I scored like that on the game-winner, but I told him I scored. It felt great.”
He did just that, scoring the game-winning touchdown to give the Browns a 19-16 lead.
Fellow wide receiver Jarvis Landry had high praise for Higgins following the game:
“Listen, he came in here earlier today and said ‘I had a dream that I scored’. I was like ‘Man, what are you talking about’, and he said ‘I’m telling you I had a dream that I scored’. I’m like alright whatever. I just talked to him. I’m still in awe. He’s a guy that is a true testament. He’s been hurt a couple weeks. He’s been battling and getting on the field and makes a hell of a play right there – a game-winning touchdown. What a story.”
Here’s Higgins celebrating after coming off the field victorious.
The 3-6 Browns look to keep the momentum going when they take the Pittsburgh Steelers on Thursday.
