Cleveland Browns WR Rashard Higgins said he dreamed of scoring in game against Buffalo Bills
Cleveland Browns wide receiver Rashard Higgins (81) celebrates with teammates after scoring a 7-yard touchdown during the second half of an NFL football game against the Buffalo Bills, Sunday, Nov. 10, 2019, in Cleveland. (AP Photo/Ron Schwane) (Source: Ron Schwane)
By Chris Anderson | November 11, 2019 at 11:45 AM EST - Updated November 11 at 11:45 AM

CLEVELAND, Ohio (WOIO) - Dreams do come true for Rashard “Hollywood” Higgins.

The Cleveland Browns wide receiver said he dreamed of scoring a touchdown in Sunday’s game at home against the Buffalo Bills.

I told Odell the whole day that I had a dream that I scored," Higgins said. "I didn’t say I scored like that on the game-winner, but I told him I scored. It felt great.”

He did just that, scoring the game-winning touchdown to give the Browns a 19-16 lead.

Fellow wide receiver Jarvis Landry had high praise for Higgins following the game:

“Listen, he came in here earlier today and said ‘I had a dream that I scored’. I was like ‘Man, what are you talking about’, and he said ‘I’m telling you I had a dream that I scored’. I’m like alright whatever. I just talked to him. I’m still in awe. He’s a guy that is a true testament. He’s been hurt a couple weeks. He’s been battling and getting on the field and makes a hell of a play right there – a game-winning touchdown. What a story.”

Here’s Higgins celebrating after coming off the field victorious.

Rashard Higgins coming off the field after game

The 3-6 Browns look to keep the momentum going when they take the Pittsburgh Steelers on Thursday.

