Cleveland Orchestra to perform ‘Harry Potter and the Chamber of Secrets’ score during concert at Blossom

CUYAHOGA FALLS, Ohio (WOIO) - The Cleveland Orchestra will perform the live score to “Harry Potter and the Chamber of Secrets” as it is played at Blossom Music Center.
The Aug. 29, 2020 and Aug. 30, 2020 performances are part of the 2020 Blossom Music Festival movie concert.
While the renowned Cleveland Orchestra plays, the second film of the Harry Potter series will be played in sync with the live musical score.
Tickets for the unique experience go on sale Tuesday, Nov. 19, and can be purchased through the Severance Hall Ticket Office, online at the Cleveland Orchestra’s website, or by calling ticketing services at 1-800-686-1141.
