Cleveland Police on the hunt for cold blooded killer who shot 18 year old in his own home

By Michael Dakota, Jorge Ramos Pantoja, and Rachel Vadaj | November 10, 2019 at 10:17 PM EST - Updated November 10 at 10:17 PM

CLEVELAND, Ohio (WOIO) - The Cleveland Division of Police said authorities are searching for cold blooded killer that entered an 18-year-old man’s home and shot him to death early Saturday morning.

At approximately 4:33 a.m., officers responded to 4313 E. 175th Street for a man who had been shot.

Police said officers found the victim with a gunshot wound.

EMS arrived and pronounced the victim deceased on scene, according to police.

The Cuyahoga County Medical Examiner’s Office identified the victim as Samuel Peterson with the place of death listed as 4313 East 175th Street, the same location as police reported the shooting in a press release Saturday afternoon.

Police learned that the suspect or suspects entered the residence and shot the victim before leaving the scene.

The Cleveland Division of Police ruled this case to be a homicide.

Anyone with information is asked to contact investigators at 216-623-5464

