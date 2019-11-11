Cleveland police search for missing 14-year-old girl

CLEVELAND, Ohio (WOIO) - Cleveland police are asking for assistance from the public in locating a 14-year-old girl who was reported missing.
Kaliyah Acoff was reported missing on Monday morning after receiving reports from St. Joseph High School that she did not show up to class.
Acoff’s mother told police that the girl’s stepfather dropped her off at school, but school officials said she missed her first class of the day.
According to police, Acoff’s family said she could be with a friend who attends Warrensville Heights High School.
Acoff is 5 feet 7 inches tall, weighs 130 pounds, and has black hair with brown eyes. She was last seen wearing a red sweater, navy blue pants, a beige shirt and beige shoes.
Anybody with information regarding the 14-year-old’s location should call police immediately.
