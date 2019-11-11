Driver with warrant leads East Cleveland police on chase, ends in crash that injured infant

EAST CLEVELAND, Ohio (WOIO) - A driver with a warrant out for his arrest was taken into custody after leading police on a chase while a young child was inside his car.
According to East Cleveland police, officers attempted to pull the man over on Monday morning, but he sped off.
The chase lasted only a short distance, ending in a crash that involved several cars on Thornhill Drive near Eddy Road.
Police said the infant, who was in the car being chased by East Cleveland officers, was taken to Rainbow Babies and Children’s Hospital for treatment.
This is a developing story.
