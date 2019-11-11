19 First Alert Weather Days: Rain turns to snow on Monday with more accumulation Tuesday

CLEVELAND, Ohio (WOIO) - A moderate to high impact winter weather event will be taking shape tonight.
Winter Weather Alerts:
Snowfall Timing:
So far today, we’ve just seen little pockets of light rain and drizzle. That will change this evening around 4:00 PM - 5:00 PM. Snow showers will be moving in from the northwest.
Widespread snow will continue through the overnight hours. By dawn Tuesday, we’re expecting a widespread 2″ - 4″+.
The synoptic (or system snow) will wind down overnight and into the early morning hours of your Tuesday. However, lake effect snow showers will get going by morning. Snow showers and squalls will move through the area during the day. The areas most likely to be impacted by lake effect snows will be east of Sandusky and east of Bucyrus.
Additional accumulation will occur where snow squalls persist.
Potential Impacts:
With snow moving through overnight and tomorrow, travel impacts are to be expect overnight and on Tuesday.
Motorists should watch for reduced visibility and snow coated roads.
Widespread, accumulating snow means that we’ll be seeing the potential for school closings and delays on Tuesday.
Temperatures will also be very chilly through mid-week.
Tuesday’s high: 28° (Wind chill temperatures will be in the teens all day Tuesday. Brr!)
Wednesday’s high: 30°
After The Snow:
The lake effect snow should finally wind down by Wednesday. Thankfully, the weather will be pretty quiet after Tuesday. We do not have any rain or snow in the forecast from Wednesday through the end of the weekend.
Thursday’s high: 40°
Friday’s high: 37°
Saturday’s high: 38°
Sunday’s high: 45°
