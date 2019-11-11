I-90 westbound reopens after 4-car crash hospitalizes 2 in Westlake

CLEVELAND, Ohio (WOIO) - The Ohio Department of Transportation confirmed all lanes on I-90 westbound between SR-252 and Crocker Road have reopened after a crash shut them down around 7:00 p.m. on Sunday.
The Westlake Police Department said four cars were involved in the crash.
EMS crews took one male and one female to University Hospital St. John Medical Center, according to police.
Their conditions are unknown at this time.
The Ohio State Highway Patrol and first responders from Bay Village and Rocky River also responded to the scene, according to police.
