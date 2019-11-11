Hundreds of prisoner extras need for Russo Brothers film ‘Cherry’ at Marion Correctional Facility

CLEVELAND, Ohio (WOIO) - Over the past few months several films have set up shop all over Ohio.
The Angela Boehm casting agency is calling for hundreds of extras for the feature film ‘Cherry,' shot by Cleveland’s own Russo Brothers.
The extras will play the roles of prisoners and scenes will be shot at the Marion Correctional Facility on Nov. 14 and Nov. 15.
According to Anglea Boehm Casting, they are looking for men for the prisoner roles, ages 18 and up.
Extras do not need previous acting experience.
The wage is $9/hour with a guaranteed payment of 8 hours per day.
Interested and available men should send a current headshot and a head-to-toe shot immediately with their name, phone, email, height, and weight to angela@angelaboehmcasting.com for consideration.
Vehicles
Per Anglea Boehm Casting:
Cars age 2008 or older are also being cast.
Pay for the day is $9/hour with a guaranteed 8-hours of pay; plus owners will get $25 for their car. For cars and extras, owners must be 18+ any ethnicity, male or female.
The filming will take place on November 15th in Marion. If interested please submit a photo of you and a photo of your car to angela@angelaboehmcasting.com.
