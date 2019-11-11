Huron County Sheriff’s Office searching for missing 17-year-old boy

HURON COUNTY, Ohio (WOIO) - The Huron County Sheriff’s Office is asking for the public’s help with finding 17-year-old Damian G. Henning.
The sheriff said Henning was last seen leaving Kalahari around 2 p.m. on Sunday.
Henning was driving a yellow 2002 Ford Mustang with Ohio registration plate HPH 4171, according to the sheriff’s office.
Anyone with information on where Henning is or where he may be is urged to call the Huron County Sheriff’s Office at 419-663-2828.
