Man arrested after high-speed chase with a baby in the car in East Cleveland

CLEVELAND, Ohio (WOIO) - A high-speed chase in an East Cleveland neighborhood ended with a man behind bars.
A witness described the suspect’s car as a missile, flying down Thornhill, hitting two parked cars. He was upset once he found out a baby was in the car. The suspect said it was his granddaughter.
The witness, a former Army medic, was visibly shaken up. He didn’t want to show his face on camera.
Rushing over to help police and a crying baby on scene is the last thing he expected to be doing on this Veterans Day.
“I went over to the car and the baby was crying, so I know it’s okay,” said the witness.
Police say they had a felony warrant out for the suspect’s arrest. They also say he didn’t have a driver’s license.
The witness, who was inside a home, heard the first crash and ran outside.
He said, “A police officer is right behind the guy and another big bang and it’s that blue car right there. He hit that one and pushed it out of the road into the driveway.”
Once the driver stopped, the witness said, “The cop trying to grab the guy out of the passenger side because none of the doors will open and then the guy starts fist fighting with the cop. The cops are trying to put the cuffs on him and I’m sitting on his legs so they can.”
He went on to say, “It’s just foolishness. There’s usually kids here and just people in general.”
East Cleveland police say the baby was taken to the hospital as a precaution and is OK. They haven’t released the driver’s name.
