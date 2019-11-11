Mother of 4 charged in 2012 Summit County murder

NEW FRANKLIN, Ohio (WOIO) - Police have confirmed a second suspect has now been charged in the 2012 murder of an army veteran and pizza delivery driver.
The body of Ashley Biggs, 25, was found in her car in a Chippewa Township, Wayne County cornfield on June 21, 2012.
Around 8 a.m. Monday, New Franklin police and the Northern Ohio Violent Fugitive Task Force arrested Erica Stefanko.
New Franklin and Doylestown police said they waited until Stefanko’s four kids had left for school and Stefanko had left the house in her car before taking taking her into custody during a traffic stop at Eastern Road and SR 585.
According to police, Stefanko, formerly known as Lyon, and Chad Cobb, Biggs’s ex-boyfriend and father of her child, killed the army veteran.
Police said Cobb and Biggs were having a custody battle over their child.
Biggs, who worked at Domino’s pizza in Green, was lured to a closed business in New Franklin on June 20, 2012 and was murdered, police said.
Her body was found the next day.
Cobb was also arrested the next day, hiding in a wooded area behind a relative’s home.
In 2013, Cobb pleaded guilty and was sentenced to life in prison.
Stefanko has been indicted on the charges of aggravated murder, murder, kidnapping, aggravated robbery, felonious assault, retaliation, tampering with evidence, abuse of a corpse and possession of criminal tools.
A court date has not yet been scheduled.
