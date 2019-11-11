Northeast Ohio snow plowers prepare for kickoff to snow season with two-day winter storm coming Monday

MACDEONIA, Ohio (WOIO) - "We have the feeling like it's a big game day for us," says Norm Detrick of Reliable Snow Plowing.
And for Detrick and hundreds of snow powers in the area, the game is the war on winter, pushing plows to keep the pavement passable.
The calm before the storm for Detrick's crews was quality time with family on Sunday as they relaxed and readied for non-stop plowing.
“We execute the day off to rest and get ready to go because we have a two day storm coming in,” Detrick said.
The game for Detrick doesn’t begin when the first snow flake his the ground but it’s a 365 day endeavor. “We think snow and do snow all year 'round but I have to tell you, it’s honestly easier to be a snow fighter in July than it is today.”
Reliable joins commercial and residential snow plow companies, ODOT, every municipality, and people with their snow shovels and snow blowers as Northeast Ohio gets ready for this wintery blast.
