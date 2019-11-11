Northeast Ohio Weather: ALERT DAY for rain today changing to snow tonight

CLEVELAND, Ohio (WOIO) - We have a front cutting across central Ohio this morning. An area of low pressure will track south of us this afternoon. Arctic air begins to build in tonight. I have drizzle and light rain in the forecast the first half of the day. Temperatures will be warm enough so that it will stay liquid until later this afternoon. Most of us will stay at 40 degrees or above until later this afternoon. Temperatures drop into the 30′s by 4:00 p.m. The changeover to snow happens from west to east by this evening. The latest data is suggesting a general 2 to 4 inches of snow area wide by 7:00 a.m. Tuesday. Temperatures tonight crash into the 20′s.