Norton High School cheerleader in coma; moves her hand and arm (video)

AKRON, Ohio (WOIO) - The family of a Norton High School cheerleader in a medically induced coma, had some incredible news this weekend.
Emma Pfouts has been in a coma since suffering an asthma and allergy attack on Oct. 19 at Homecoming.
The 16-year-old junior was rushed to Akron Children’s Hospital, where she has been fighting for her life ever since.
Emma’s stepfather, Chris Weigand, said that Emma is allergic to chicken and eggs, but it is not yet known what triggered her allergic reaction.
“We suspect she came into contact with something that night," he said. "There’s really not one thing you can point your finger at.”
On Nov. 9, her mom, Christina Boyer Weigand posted on Facebook her daughter not only moved her hand and arm, but also shook her head from side to side, “as if to say no, don’t give up on me, I’m still here fighting”.
A GoFundMe account has been set up for the family.
