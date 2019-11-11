ODOT is ready to attack winter roads with more than 1.4 billion pounds of salt

CLEVELAND, Ohio (WOIO) - With the first major snowfall in the forecast for Northeast Ohio, more Ohio Department of Transportation trucks and plows will begin hitting the roads.
A spokesperson with the ODOT said approximately 739,000 tons is available at the start of the winter with more than 1,400 plow trucks on the fleet.
This year’s available salt total is actually more than 7,000 tons less that what was used last winter. An estimated 746,888 tons, or 1,493,776,000 pounds, was used during the winter of 2018-19.
Drivers logged nearly 9 million miles on the road last winter, according to the ODOT.
