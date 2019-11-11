Ohio State University Marching Band performs at halftime during Cleveland Browns game (video)

OSU Marching Band performs during Sunday's halftime show (Source: Facebook)
By Chris Anderson | November 11, 2019 at 11:01 AM EST - Updated November 11 at 11:01 AM

CLEVELAND, Ohio (WOIO) - The Ohio State University Marching Band played in front of Cleveland Browns fans during Sunday’s halftime at FirstEnergy Stadium.

The band formed their iconic “Ohio script,” one display on each side of the field.

Is it a coincidence that the Browns sealed their first home win of the season over the Bills following the halftime show?

Here’s what it looked like to be on the field during Sunday’s demonstration.

Awesome time in Believeland today! Here’s Script Ohio from field level at First Energy Stadium. #GoBucks

Posted by The Ohio State University Marching Band on Sunday, November 10, 2019

“The Best Damn Band in the Land” took the field one day after showing off on Saturday at the Buckeyes’ road game against the University of Maryland.

