Sausage and pepperoni recall from Ohio based company for Listeria

COLUMBUS, Ohio (WOIO) - According to the USDA, Ezzo Sausage Company, a Columbus, Ohio establishment, is recalling approximately 25,115 pounds of sausage products that may be adulterated with Listeria monocytogenes, the U.S. Department of Agriculture’s Food Safety and Inspection Service (FSIS) announced today.
The ready-to-eat sausage products were produced on Oct. 29, 2019, Oct. 30, 2019 and Nov. 5, 2019.
This spreadsheet contains a list of the products subject to the recall.
Listeriosis can cause fever, muscle aches, headache, stiff neck, confusion, loss of balance and convulsions sometimes preceded by diarrhea or other gastrointestinal symptoms.
