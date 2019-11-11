Second area resident to appear on national game show, The Wheel of Fortune, within a week

CLEVELAND, Ohio (WOIO) - Greater Cleveland is The Land of Opportunity. For a second straight week, a person from our area will appear on The Wheel of Fortune, which airs on CBS 19 weekdays at 7 p.m. Vincent E. Stokes II told us about his game show adventure.
“I grew up in Cleveland. I grew up watching Wheel of Fortune, which is interesting.”
It’s interesting because tonight Stokes is a contestant on the Wheel of Fortune. He’s an English Language Arts teacher for the Cleveland Metropolitan School District. Stokes reluctantly went to auditions back in May, said he was t
ired following a long day. He laid back for a quick nap.
“The holy spirit said get up and go. I was like I don’t won’t to go. But, I got up and I went. When I got there the line was wrapped all around the Hard Rock. I was like how are they going to pick somebody out of this crowd of people?”
Stokes kept the faith and his patience paid off.
“It was the second to last round, the last person of that round and they called my name.”
Lucky for him, the episode was for teacher week, and his being an educator worked in his favor. After playing a few mock rounds, the Yale graduate was told “if he qualified,” he would be contacted. Much to his surprise, he received a call.
“We’re calling to see if you received your letter. No I never received a letter or a email. Oh, we want you here. We want you on teachers’ week.”
“I went and had a bunch of fun. It’s interesting because this is the third game show I’ve been on.”
Stokes recalls the time he was on stage with fellow Clevelander and Price is Right game show host, Drew Carey.
“I got up on stage with Drew and I won because I chose 216 for the price.”
That’s the dominant area code for Cleveland.
"I’ve been on The Price is Right in 2010. I was on Let’s Make a Deal in 2011 and now I’m on Wheel of Fortune. All these on y’all news channel.
Stokes is going to be on tonight at 7 p.m. on CBS 19. Please be sure to check it out to see how everything turns out.
"Cause I love my city. Ain’t nothing better. You can’t buy nothing, you can’t find nothing better than Cleveland, nowhere in the world. The Lord shown his face on Cleveland, Ohio.
All the believers say amen.
