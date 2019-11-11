Several Veterans Day ceremonies across Northeast Ohio

CLEVELAND, Ohio (WOIO) - Several communities will honor Veteran’s Day across Northeast Ohio.
There will be a Veterans Day ceremony at the VA Medical Center starting at 9 a.m.
The address is 10701 East Blvd., Cleveland, OH 44106.
There is another observance in Cleveland, at the Monument that will begin at 11 a.m.
The keynote speaker will be retired Lieutenant Colonel Simon Macioch, who served in the U.S. Army for more than 20 years. Macioch, a resident of Chagrin Falls and currently a Senior Program Manager at Materion in Mayfield Heights, Lt. Col. Macioch was deployed six times – twice to Iraq, four times to Afghanistan.
Green: Join the community of Green on Veterans Day, Monday, Nov. 11 at 10:45 a.m. to honor all who have served. For the comfort of all in attendance, the ceremony is being moved indoors to the Queen of Heaven Parish Life Center.
Northfield: On November 11, 2019, MGM Northfield Park will hold a Veterans Day celebration. Current and retired service members and first responders will receive a complimentary lunch as a token of gratitude for their courage and sacrifice to our country
Canton: The Canton Regency will be hosting its second Annual Veterans Pancake Breakfast. The public is invited to attend in support of Sobering Centers, Inc., a non-profit entity, offering sober and safe housing to homeless veterans in need.
