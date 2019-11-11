Skyview Ranch Christian Camp burned down in early Sunday morning fire

MILLERSBURG, Ohio (WOIO) - Holmes Fire District No. 1 confirmed that there was a fire that burned down Skyview Ranch Christian Camp early that happened around 5 a.m. Sunday.
Holmes Fire District No. 1 confirmed there was no one was in the building at the time of the fire, and everyone is safe.
Skyview Ranch Christian Camp Executive Director Gary Adams said the staff awoke to the fire Sunday morning.
This past summer, they celebrated 50 years as a ministry.
Skyview Ranch Christian Camp has 15 staff members, and they also serve 9,000 guests annually. They will now need to regroup for the new year, as they look to raise funds and rebuild.
Copyright 2019 WOIO. All rights reserved.