Stow Police search for teenage boy missing for several days
By Randy Buffington | November 11, 2019 at 9:25 AM EST - Updated November 11 at 9:25 AM

CLEVELAND, Ohio (WOIO) - Stow Police are searching for a missing 16-year-old boy.

According to his family, Otis Hearst was last seen Tuesday, Nov. 5 around noon.

Missing Stow teen, Otis Hearst, 16 (Source: Family of missing teen)

He was last seen wearing a red hoodie, red Under Armour shoes and black distressed jeans.

His mother posted this on Facebook the day he went missing:

Otis stands 6-foot-1-inches tall and weighs approximately 290 pounds, he has hazel eyes and brown hair.

On November 7th around 9:15 p.m., his phone showed up in the Parma area.

