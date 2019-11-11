Stow Police search for teenage boy missing for several days

CLEVELAND, Ohio (WOIO) - Stow Police are searching for a missing 16-year-old boy.
According to his family, Otis Hearst was last seen Tuesday, Nov. 5 around noon.
He was last seen wearing a red hoodie, red Under Armour shoes and black distressed jeans.
His mother posted this on Facebook the day he went missing:
Otis stands 6-foot-1-inches tall and weighs approximately 290 pounds, he has hazel eyes and brown hair.
On November 7th around 9:15 p.m., his phone showed up in the Parma area.
