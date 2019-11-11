Man wanted for forcefully stealing purses from the elderly in parking lots in Summit and Stark counties

AKRON, Ohio (WOIO) - Summit County Sheriff detectives are looking for the person they said is forcefully stealing purses from elderly women.
Det. Larry Brown said the man looks for the victims in shopping mall parking lots.
According to Brown, the man is believed to have committed several thefts throughout Summit and Stark counties.
Brown said he is driving a 1999-2005 older, white Chevy Impala body style vehicle with temporary tags.
Anyone with information should call Brown at 330-643-8637,
