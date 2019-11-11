Man wanted for forcefully stealing purses from the elderly in parking lots in Summit and Stark counties

Man wanted for forcefully stealing purses from the elderly in parking lots in Summit and Stark counties
(Source: Summit County Sheriff)
By Julia Tullos | November 11, 2019 at 1:24 PM EST - Updated November 11 at 1:46 PM

AKRON, Ohio (WOIO) - Summit County Sheriff detectives are looking for the person they said is forcefully stealing purses from elderly women.

Det. Larry Brown said the man looks for the victims in shopping mall parking lots.

According to Brown, the man is believed to have committed several thefts throughout Summit and Stark counties.

Suspect wanted for stealing purses from elderly victims in Summit and Stark County.
Suspect wanted for stealing purses from elderly victims in Summit and Stark County. (Source: Summit County Sheriff)

Brown said he is driving a 1999-2005 older, white Chevy Impala body style vehicle with temporary tags.

Suspect vehicle in purse thefts in Summit and Stark County
Suspect vehicle in purse thefts in Summit and Stark County (Source: Summit County Sheriff)

Anyone with information should call Brown at 330-643-8637,

Copyright 2019 WOIO. All rights reserved.