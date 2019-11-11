Tim Misny sends special message to Cleveland girl who dressed up as him for Halloween

CLEVELAND, Ohio (WOIO) - You’ve seen Tim Misny on television, billboards, and buses all over Northeast Ohio.
You’ve heard his trademark “I’ll make them pay" slogan.
But have you seen someone dress up like the famous local personal injury lawyer for Halloween?
If you have, you were probably looking at Cleveland’s Colleen Rumsey.
Considering Halloween is Rumsey and her dad’s favorite holiday, so you can expect her costumes to be well thought out.
While some people like to dress up as celebrities, movie characters, or trending memes, Rumsey prefers to take the comedic route with her costumes.
She was originally going to dress up comedy icon Amy Pohler’s character Leslie Knope from the show “Parks and Recreation,” but driving past a billboard with Misny’s ad gave her a better idea.
Rumsey’s dad was on board to help make it happen.
“He was like, ‘you have to do it!’ He actually let me borrow his pinstripe suit, cuff links, and white shirt,” Rumsey said.
However, the costume could not be complete without holding her own mini “I’ll make them pay” billboard.
The result:
Her friends weren’t the only ones that got a kick out of the costume.
They say imitation is the sincerest form of flattery... and the man himself agreed.
Tim Misny himself was so impressed that he made a video message especially for her:
Rumsey said the video came as a complete surprise.
She said her best friend’s mom’s friend (try saying that five times fast) knows Misny and showed him a photo of the costume after Halloween.
Misny thought it was hilarious, and decided to make a video message to share to his new #1 fan.
“I was so shocked. I seriously could not believe it! My whole family has a group text so I immediately sent it to all of them! I was with Matt, my boyfriend, and we just kept replaying it and laughing! I’m still shocked he even saw it because never did I imagine he would see the costume!!" Ramsey said.
Copyright 2019 WOIO. All rights reserved.