Trial delayed for Olmsted Falls murder suspect

CLEVELAND, OH (WOIO) - Trial has been delayed for the man accused of shooting and killing a 26-year-old man inside an Olmsted Falls condominium complex.
Antoine Pollard, 24, has pleaded not guilty to murdering Nathaniel Edwards, 26.
Olmsted Falls police responded to the condo on Lake of the Falls Blvd. around 7:45 p.m. on March 6.
Edwards was found dead inside of multiple gun shot wounds.
Police said Pollard fled the scene in a white Nissan.
According to police, Pollard was arrested around 5:30 p.m. on March 8 while walking in East Cleveland near the intersection of Euclid Avenue and Mt. Union Avenue.
Pollard’s trial was scheduled to begin on Nov. 18, but that is on hold until after his mental health evaluation.
