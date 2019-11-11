21-year-old man arrested for preying on elderly by completing unsolicited bodywork on cars, demanding money

PARMA, Ohio (WOIO) - The Parma Police Department said they are investigating numerous complaints about a man who was completing unsolicited bodywork on the cars of unsuspecting elderly victims at local shopping centers.
Now, officers are asking other victims to come forward.
Police said 21-year-old Gino Miller was arrested and charged with extorting over $13,000 from a 63-year-old disabled Parma resident by performing unsolicited bodywork on his car.
According to police, Miller is accused of preying on elderly people parked in the lots near two Macy’s stores in Parma.
Police said several elderly victims reported that a man matching Miller’s description approached them, claiming either they struck his car while parking, or pointing out scratches to them that he most likely put on their car.
Miller then claimed he works at an auto body shop for whatever dealership matches their car’s make, and that he can rub out or fix the scratch on-site, according to police.
Police said Miller would work on the car, usually without their permission, and remove the scratches.
Then, Miller would demand money by intimidating the victim, according to police.
Police said Miller would even follow the victims to the bank or their house to get the money.
The Parma Police Department is urging anyone who had a similar encounter with this man and would like to make a police report to call Detective Joe Duganier at (440) 887-7337.
