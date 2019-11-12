Akron man murdered while sitting in an SUV

AKRON, Ohio (WOIO) - A 31-year-old man was shot to death while sitting in an SUV Monday evening.
Akron police said officers were called out to the 900 block of Concord Avenue around 8:30 p.m. for a possible shooting.
When they arrived, officers found the victim sitting in in the driver’s seat.
Police said he had been shot multiple times and was pronounced dead at the scene.
The victim’s name has not been released at this time.
Akron police said there are no arrests.
