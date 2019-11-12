Families want awareness of lifesaving prescription law

CLEVELAND, Ohio (WOIO) - One family’s heartbreak is now helping to save the lives of thousands of people.
Avon Lake resident Kevin Houdeshell died after not being able to get his expired insulin prescription refilled. "How can your son, or one of your children, or anybody stand in front of a pharmacy and not be able to get your life sustaining medication?” Houdeshell’s father, Danny asked.
Tonight at 11 on 19 News, in part two of our series “Prescription for Debt,” hear why his family decided to take action to help save others with expired prescriptions and why they’re hoping for more awareness of the law.
