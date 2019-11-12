Giant Eagle hiring more than 250 employees in the Cleveland area

CLEVELAND, Ohio (WOIO) - Giant Eagle is hiring more than 250 people to fill permanent full and part-time positions.
The company is having a job fair on Nov. 14 from 11 a.m.-7 p.m. at 20 different locations.
Interested candidates will participate in on-site interviews and could get a job offer that same day.
Benefits include flexible scheduling, competitive wages, advancement opportunities and paid time off.
Open positions include; personal shoppers, baristas, cake decorators, deli and prepared food clerks, cashiers, meat cutters and more.
Click here to find the list of job site interviews locations.
Also, if you are unable to make it to one of the job fairs on Thursday, fill out the online application.
