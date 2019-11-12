Jeopardy! contestant’s heartfelt final answer gets host Alex Trebek choked up

CLEVELAND, Ohio (WOIO) - After 35 years of hosting more than 8,000 episodes, Jeopardy!, Alex Trebek has surely seen many things on the popular game show.
But, probably none of those things made him choke up the way he did on Monday’s episode.
Tournament of Champions contestant Dhruv Gaur’s chances of winning the game were quite slim when it came down to Final Jeopardy.
Rather than try to come up with the right answer, Gaur decided to dedicate his moment to Alex.
The moment instantly went viral, making Gaur a fan favorite among those who have been following Trebek’s public battle with cancer.
He tweeted his response with the hashtag, #weloveyoualex:
The 79-year-old game show host revealed he had Stage 4 pancreatic cancer back in March, and has since undergone multiple rounds of chemotherapy.
Despite the diagnosis, he hasn’t missed filming an episode, which is taped in advance.
The contestants on Monday’s episode were all sporting purple ribbons in support of their host and to bring awareness to pancreatic cancer.
