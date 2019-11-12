Kent Police Department dog ‘K-9 Iron’ retires after 5 years of service

KENT, Ohio (WOIO) -The Kent Police Department announced the retirement of K-9 Iron on Tuesday, Nov. 12.
According to the department, Iron was imported from the Czech Republic in 2014 by Al Gill of Von der Haus Gill German Shepherds.
Iron graduated from the K-9 Academy in April of 2014 and served The City of Kent until September of 2019.
For the majority of his career, K-9 Iron worked the night shift alongside his partner Officer Poe
The department sent well wishes, in hopes that treats and back scratches remain plentiful throughout retirement.
Copyright 2019 WOIO. All rights reserved.