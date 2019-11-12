Northeast Ohio Weather: ALERT DAY for lake effect squalls, very cold, and windy

CLEVELAND, Ohio (WOIO) - Arctic air is in place and this is record cold for this time of year. It is rare to get this cold on November 12th. Air temperatures will be below 30 degrees for most areas this afternoon. A strong northwest wind, with wind gusts over 35 mph at times, will make it feel like it is in the single digits out there. Lake effect snow squalls will be rolling in off of Lake Erie. Whiteout conditions will happen in these squalls. The potential is there for over 8 inches of snow where squalls persist. It will be difficult to turn off the lake effect machine tonight with this arctic air mass in place. Look for more bands of snow with the northwest wind. Additional snowfall of a Trace to 3 inches is in the forecast in the lake effect with locally higher amounts. Temperatures plunge into the teens tonight. The wind will be lighter.