Police investigating daytime burglaries in several suburbs

NORTH OLMSTED, Ohio (WOIO) - Police departments in several West Side suburbs are investigating daytime burglaries.
The most recent burglaries happened in North Olmsted’s Bretton Ridge neighborhood over the weekend.
North Olmsted police said two homes were broken into and in both cases bricks were thrown through patio doors.
Jewelry boxes were stolen from one home and the suspects looked through a safe in the second home, according to the police report.
In both cases, residents were not home.
In Rocky River, a home in the 22000 block of Hilliard Blvd. was broken into on Nov. 5.
The resident told police she left the house around 7:15 a.m. and returned home just before 2:00 p.m. and discovered her television and some jewelry had been stolen.
Rocky River police said the burglar entered the home by breaking a back window.
And, in Bay Village, a home was broken into on Ashton Lane while the residents were at work on Nov. 4.
According to Bay Village police, residents came home and noticed someone had entered through their rear sliding doors.
Police said numerous items were stolen and detectives are currently investigating.
Officers tell residents if they see something suspicious, please call police.
