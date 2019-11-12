Man found guilty of murder after failed suicide attempt triggered deadly crash in Willoughby Hills

Judge Lucci said Davis was found guilty of all eight charges, including two other variations of murder of Greg Morawski (Counts 2 & 3) and lesser offenses of two variations of Felonious Assault (4 & 5, 7 & 8) as to each victim, but those all merge into the Murder/Attempted Murder (Counts 1 & 6). For the guilty findings on Counts 1 and 6, the state proved beyond a reasonable doubt that Davis purposely caused the crash with the intent to end life, Morawski dying and Culp being seriously injured.