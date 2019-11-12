Several school closings and delays across Cleveland and surrounding areas

CLEVELAND, Ohio (WOIO) - A number of Cleveland area schools are closed or delayed this morning due to weather.
There are up to 8 inches of snow in some spots, with wind gusts expected to reach 35 mph.
Among the growing list of school closures are St. Joseph Academy High School and St. Martin High School in Cleveland.
