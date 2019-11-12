Several school closings and delays across Cleveland and surrounding areas

By Randy Buffington | November 12, 2019 at 5:33 AM EST - Updated November 12 at 5:35 AM

CLEVELAND, Ohio (WOIO) - A number of Cleveland area schools are closed or delayed this morning due to weather.

There are up to 8 inches of snow in some spots, with wind gusts expected to reach 35 mph.

Among the growing list of school closures are St. Joseph Academy High School and St. Martin High School in Cleveland.

Our own Jon Loufman is out on the roads for an early look at driving conditions.

Jamie Sullivan will have the latest for you in traffic delays across the area.

