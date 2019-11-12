Snow totals: More than 8 inches of snow reported in portions of Northeast Ohio

Snow totals (Source: Courtney Croft, of Oberlin)
By Chris Anderson | November 12, 2019 at 10:54 AM EST - Updated November 12 at 10:57 AM

CLEVELAND, OH (WOIO) - Many Northeast Ohioans woke up to snow-covered yards and driveways.

The National Weather Service provided a list of snowfall totals that accumulated over the past 24 hours, beginning with Monday’s flakes and carrying into Tuesday.

[ View the National Weather Service's INTERACTIVE MAP with snowfall totals for Northeast Ohio ]

According to the National Weather Service, the highest snow total recorded in Northeast Ohio was in Trumbull County with 8.5 inches. Wesleyville, Penn. received 10 inches, as of 7 a.m. Tuesday morning.

Here are some snow totals for Northeast Ohio:

  • 8.5 inches - Trumbull County, measured Nov. 12 at 9:06 a.m.
  • 8 inches - Madison, measured Nov. 12 at 10:19 a.m.
  • 6.3 inches - Montville, measured Nov. 12 at 6:58 a.m.
  • 6 inches - Chardon, measured Nov. 12 at 9:10 a.m.
  • 6 inches - Seven Hills, measured Nov. 12 at 10:15 a.m.
  • 5.5 inches - Broadview Heights, measured Nov. 12 at 7:30 a.m.
  • 5.5 inches - North Ridgeville, measured Nov. 12 at 6:20 a.m.
  • 5 inches - Medina, measured Nov. 12 at 9:31 a.m.
  • 4.9 inches - Chagrin Falls, measured Nov. 12 at 6:45 a.m.
  • 3.8 inches - Beachwood, measured Nov. 12 at 5:48 a.m.
  • 3.3 inches - Elyria, measured Nov. 12 at 7:40 a.m.
  • 2 inches - Cleveland, measured Nov. 12 at 7 a.m.

