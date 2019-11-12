Snow totals: More than 8 inches of snow reported in portions of Northeast Ohio

CLEVELAND, OH (WOIO) - Many Northeast Ohioans woke up to snow-covered yards and driveways.
The National Weather Service provided a list of snowfall totals that accumulated over the past 24 hours, beginning with Monday’s flakes and carrying into Tuesday.
According to the National Weather Service, the highest snow total recorded in Northeast Ohio was in Trumbull County with 8.5 inches. Wesleyville, Penn. received 10 inches, as of 7 a.m. Tuesday morning.
Here are some snow totals for Northeast Ohio:
- 8.5 inches - Trumbull County, measured Nov. 12 at 9:06 a.m.
- 8 inches - Madison, measured Nov. 12 at 10:19 a.m.
- 6.3 inches - Montville, measured Nov. 12 at 6:58 a.m.
- 6 inches - Chardon, measured Nov. 12 at 9:10 a.m.
- 6 inches - Seven Hills, measured Nov. 12 at 10:15 a.m.
- 5.5 inches - Broadview Heights, measured Nov. 12 at 7:30 a.m.
- 5.5 inches - North Ridgeville, measured Nov. 12 at 6:20 a.m.
- 5 inches - Medina, measured Nov. 12 at 9:31 a.m.
- 4.9 inches - Chagrin Falls, measured Nov. 12 at 6:45 a.m.
- 3.8 inches - Beachwood, measured Nov. 12 at 5:48 a.m.
- 3.3 inches - Elyria, measured Nov. 12 at 7:40 a.m.
- 2 inches - Cleveland, measured Nov. 12 at 7 a.m.
Click here for your snow totals.
Copyright 2019 WOIO. All rights reserved.