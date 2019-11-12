What do you think of home meal kits? The Taste Buds weigh in

CLEVELAND, Ohio (WOIO) - Are you one of the millions of American families who have tried home delivery meal kits?
Popular companies like Blue Apron and Hello Fresh are transforming the way households eat. They’re encouraging home cooked meals and making it easier than ever to satisfy preferences, cravings and dietary restrictions.
No matter what your tastes, skill level or budget, there is a meal kit delivery service that will suit you.
Various publications rank Sun Basket among the favorites, as well as Home Chef. A week’s worth of meals run anywhere from $45 to $80 per week and offer customization.
On this week’s show, we’ll outline the good and the bad about meal kit options, and discuss our experiences and opinions about the trend.
Catch Taste Buds this and every Tuesday morning at 10 a.m.
You can tune in via 19 News’ Facebook Live broadcast, our app or our website. You can also view the show through Amazon Fire TV or Roku.
Copyright 2019 WOIO. All rights reserved.