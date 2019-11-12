Winter storm already causing cancellations and delays at Cleveland Hopkins International Airport

CLEVELAND, Ohio (WOIO) - Close to a thousand flights were cancelled at Chicago’s O’Hare and Midway airports that caused a ripple effect of travel problems around the country, including for those trying to get into or out of Cleveland Hopkins International Airport.
The cancellations were caused by a late fall-winter storm in Chicago that is moving west and is expected to cause travel problems on the highways in Northeast Ohio and potential travel issues at Hopkins.
Clevelander Tammy Pepin-Bus was sitting in the airport waiting for a ride home after her flight to Florida was delayed and finally cancelled.
“I am disappointed, I was supposed to be in West Palm Beach by 10:30 tonight,” she said, “I am going out at 5:40 in the morning.”
Pepin-Bus knew bad weather was coming to the Cleveland area but didn’t figure on the Chicago snow cancelling her plans, and now she is worried about the winter storm that will hit here overnight into Tuesday morning.
“I thought I was going to beat the nasty weather and there are no guarantees on what tomorrow (Tuesday) is going to be like,” she said.
Teresa Friley of Jacksonville was in a tougher spot as her flight home was cancelled so she’ll spend the night in the airport instead of trying to get back early enough to secure a morning flight home.
“Now we’re stuck here until the morning, we’ll be camping out, I got my blanket and everything,” she said.
Friley said it would be her first time camping out overnight in an airport, but she had her teenage daughter with her for company.
“First time for everything, I got my cookies and some soda here so we’re good,” she said with a smile.
As always, it is a good idea to check with your airline, well in advance of your flight, for any cancellations or delays.
Copyright 2019 WOIO. All rights reserved.