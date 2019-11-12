Wooster man destroys Veteran’s Day display by removing flags and throwing them on the ground

WOOSTER, Ohio (WOIO) - A man was caught on camera ruining a Veterans Day flag display in Northeast Ohio.
Surveillance video from a small business in Wooster shows his obvious frustration with America.
The video is maddening on any day, but it’s even more infuriating this week, as we celebrate the people who have fought to protect the rights the flag represents.
We showed the recording to Jim Fields and BJ Long today.
“It disturbed me badly,” Fields said. “That is probably the most disrespectful thing you could do to people that died.”
Long said, “To disgrace a flag like that is just unacceptable.”
Both men are United States Army veterans.
“If you don’t like this country, if you don’t like that flag, find another place to live, but don’t disrespect the flag or the people that served under it,” Fields said.
Fields says he’s proud every year when the Wooster Rotary Club puts out nearly 2,000 flags around town before Veteran’s Day and a few other flag holidays.
The video of the incident is dated November 6th.
“If you don’t like a flag, don’t display one,” Fields said. “But, don’t vandalize or disgrace anything that’s on anybody else’s property.”
“I just find it very very disrespectful,” Fields said. “And, actually whoever done it-- they should be sought out and prosecuted for it.”
The business owners say they did not make a police report in this case.
However, the rotary club treasurer did tell 19 News that people have faced charges in similar cases for displacing the flags.
