All you need to know for the Browns game against the Pittsburgh Steelers in Cleveland

CLEVELAND, Ohio (WOIO) - The Cleveland Browns are up against the Pittsburgh Steelers on Thursday Night Football.
It’s an important game for the Browns at FirstEnergy Stadium with the Steelers coming to town.
It’s also going to be incredibly hectic day downtown with the Browns and the Cleveland Cavaliers having games.
Kickoff for the Browns game is at 8:20 p.m., Cavs tipoff is at 6 p.m. right down the road at Rocket Mortgage FieldHouse.
The east end of the Muni Lot opens at 2 p.m., the west end will open up at 5 p.m.
And as always with Steeler fans, there will be a lot of people coming from out of town.
RTA is reminding people if you want to avoid the traffic you can park for free at stations along the red, blue, and green lines and ride the rapid to Tower City.
For more information from RTA, click here.
If you want tickets you’re going to have to pay. Vividseats says the average cost of a ticket to tonight’s game is $193, that’s the highest for a home game since the season opener. The cheapest we could find is $58.
