Browns scout to attend Colin Kaepernick’s workout run by former Cleveland coach Hue Jackson

CLEVELAND, Ohio (WOIO) - The Cleveland Browns have committed to sending a scout to Saturday’s workout with quarterback Colin Kaepernick, according to the NFL.
The Browns are one of at least 11 teams expected to be in attendance to the special workout in Atlanta, which will be conducted by Cleveland’s former head coach, Hue Jackson.
The former San Francisco 49ers quarterback has not played in an NFL game since 2016. He faced backlash from fans, fellow players, and even President Donald Trump for protesting racial injustices by kneeling during the national anthem.
A collusion grievance filed by Kaepernick against the NFL was settled in February. Details of the settlement were not made public.
“You want to win football games,” Browns owner Dee Haslam said in reference to Kaepernick’s newest opportunity.
The Browns currently have two quarterbacks on their active roster: 2018′s No. 1 overall pick Baker Mayfield and backup Garrett Gilbert.
Kareem Hunt, who was suspended eight games for his role in several physical altercations, was signed by the Cleveland Browns for the 2019 season.
Could Kaepernick be the next troubled player to be given a second chance by the Cleveland Browns?
Copyright 2019 WOIO. All rights reserved.