Cleveland Browns waive troubled wide receiver Antonio Callaway; reportedly faces 10-game suspension

CLEVELAND, Ohio (WOIO) - The Cleveland Browns announced they have waived wide receiver Antonio Callaway.
The roster move comes hours before Thursday night’s game against AFC North rival, the Pittsburgh Steelers.
Callaway was drafted with a fourth-round pick in 2018 by the Browns. He has appeared in four games this season.
The talented, but troubled, wide receiver was suspended for the Nov. 10 game against the Buffalo Bills for showing up to the stadium.
He was also suspended for the first four games of the 2019 season for violating the league’s substance-abuse policy.
According to NFL analyst Ian Rapoport, Callaway was facing another suspension, this time for 10 games.
The punishment was unrelated to an August 2018 citation for driving with a suspended license. A charge from the traffic stop for possessing marijuana was eventually dismissed.
The Callaway-less Browns take on the Pittsburgh Steelers Thursday night at FirstEnergy Stadium.
