Cleveland Cavaliers star Kevin Love receives NBA Cares award for raising awareness about mental health

CLEVELAND, Ohio (WOIO) - Kevin Love is an NBA champion, an All-Star, and he is now being recognized for his contributions off the court.
Love was honored with the NBA Cares Community Assist Award for the month of October in recognition of his efforts to raise awareness and support for mental health.
Since March 2018, Love has dedicated his resources to raising awareness for mental health. He created the Kevin Love Fund, which provides tools to people to improve their physical and emotional wellbeing, after he publicly came forward with an essay detailing his own battle with anxiety and depression.
“What started out as a very personal story has turned into an incredible journey that has allowed me to connect with people from all ages and walks of life,” said Love. “Everyone has been affected by mental health in some way, which is why it is vital to continue to normalize the conversation around it. I want to thank everyone that has supported me along the way – my teammates, the NBA, our fans and the entire community that is working so hard to remove the stigma around mental health.”
Love also hosted a forum on Oct. 10 for World Mental Health Awareness Day with more than 500 attendants at Rocket Mortgage FieldHouse.
The NBA and Kaiser Permanente will donate $10,000 to Love’s fund on his behalf.
Love will be presented with the award prior to Thursday’s home game against the Miami Heat.
