Commuter Cast for Thursday, Nov. 14

Commuter Cast for Thursday, Nov. 14
WOIO First Alert Commutercast
By Alan Rodges | November 14, 2019 at 6:19 AM EST - Updated November 14 at 7:22 AM

CLEVELAND, Ohio (WOIO) - Here’s a look at what you can expect on your drive to work this morning.

Traffic reporter Jamie Sullivan has the latest on your morning commute:

A busy Cleveland sports night and an overnight crash is backing up some traffic on I-90. All that an more on today’s commuter cast.

Posted by Cleveland 19 News on Thursday, November 14, 2019

An overnight crash is causing slow traffic on I-90 Eastbound between 611 and Route 83.

There is also an issue on I-90 between State Route 57 and State Route 254.

On Thursday night, the Cleveland Browns take on the Pittsburgh Steelers and the Cleveland Cavaliers have a game. There is going to be a lot of traffic.

What you need to know about making the commute for the busy Cleveland sports night

[Live Northeast Ohio Traffic Updates]

Some morning snow may make your early morning commute a little bit slick.

Copyright 2019 WOIO. All rights reserved.