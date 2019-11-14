Commuter Cast for Thursday, Nov. 14

CLEVELAND, Ohio (WOIO) - Here’s a look at what you can expect on your drive to work this morning.
Traffic reporter Jamie Sullivan has the latest on your morning commute:
An overnight crash is causing slow traffic on I-90 Eastbound between 611 and Route 83.
There is also an issue on I-90 between State Route 57 and State Route 254.
On Thursday night, the Cleveland Browns take on the Pittsburgh Steelers and the Cleveland Cavaliers have a game. There is going to be a lot of traffic.
Some morning snow may make your early morning commute a little bit slick.
